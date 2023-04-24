READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday to adopt an ordinance to establish a no-parking zone on Lackawanna Street near two driveway entrances for a proposed church.

Holy Trinity Church of God requested the zone for the purpose of improving the vehicle and pedestrian traffic safety conditions on Lackawanna Street.

Holy Trinity Church of God, which is currently located at 130 West Buttonwood St., plans to construct a sanctuary building that can accommodate up to 275 people, an administration center, and an 89-space parking lot.

The Reading Planning Commission has not yet approved final plans for the proposed church on a 6.4-acre campus. One of the outstanding issues has been the need for city council to approve the no-parking zone.

The property is historically significant, as it is the site of the last farm within the city, which operated until the 1940’s.

Plans also call for the preservation of an 1867 farmhouse to be used as a rectory or as a rental property and an existing blacksmith shop.

In other business, council adopted an amendment to the city zoning ordinance to bring the city’s wireless communications facility management regulations into compliance with current federal and state law.

Last week, council held a public hearing where Attorney Mike Roberts, Cohen Law Group, Pittsburgh, explained the amendments would cover changes made by the Federal Communications Commission in 2018.

Those changes created a new type of wireless communications facility known as the small wireless communications facility.

The facilities are defined by their dimensions, and the FCC changed how local governments are permitted to assess fees on these facilities, both in terms of application fees and recurring fees for use of the rights-of-way and attachments to public infrastructure.

There is also the requirement that all small wireless communications facilities and the public rights of way be permitted uses in all zoning districts.