NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Eastern Chester, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are are continuing across the watch area this late this evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 3-5 inches have fallen. These totals have resulted in flash flooding, and additional flooding may be possible overnight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood