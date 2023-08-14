READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to approve the sale of an 8-acre parcel of city-owned property adjacent to the Berks County Regional Airport.

Colin and Connie Wyatt, who own property adjacent to the airport, will purchase the property for $27,000.

The matter first came before city council in June when council learned the tract is located between the end of the airport runway and the Schuylkill River.

Because of its location and configuration, the land is not developable.

The Wyatts plan to use the land for a driveway.

The original proposal was to sell the land for $20,000, but after a closed-door executive session Monday night, city council voted to amend the ordinance to raise the amount to $27,000.

The Wyatts had agreed to pay the increase.

In June, several council members had concerns that the city was not selling the land closer to the real estate market rate.

City Solicitor Fred Lachat had said at that time that the land was appraised at $40,000 but did not believe it was an appropriate appraisal since the land could not be used for any development.

In other business Monday, council voted to approve the transfer of a liquor license to Skylight Cuisine & Bar, 600 Penn Street, a restaurant geared toward fine dining and featuring Latin and international cuisine.

Because the city’s quota for licenses issued by the state is 29, and there are currently 45 active restaurant liquor licenses in Reading, a license had to be transferred from another municipality.

The license is being transferred from Kings Restaurant Group, LLC, Hamburg to the owner of the restaurant, located in the former Ocean Blue and Sports Bar Restaurant space.

Council conducted a public hearing on the matter on July 26 as required by the Pennsylvania Liquor Code.

Also Monday, council approved an ordinance to create a one-way street in the 1800 block of North 12th Street between Bern and Exeter Streets.

The change in the traffic flow pattern in a southbound direction is to accommodate a new dorm building for Albright College.