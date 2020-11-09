READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday to officially appoint Abraham Amoros as the city’s new managing director.
Mayor Eddie Moran introduced Amoros as his pick for the position last month during a news conference to announce the resignation of Pedro Cortes as managing director.
Moran’s recommendation needed confirmation from council through a resolution.
The salary for Amoros will be set at $140,000, which was the same amount being paid to Cortes. The salary needs to be officially approved through an ordinance, which was introduced at Monday night’s meeting.
Moran told council it was always his intention to surround himself with the best professionals possible.
“I was honored to have a managing director with the qualities Pedro brought to the department,” Moran said. “However, we have to move forward. With the help of Pedro and through an outreach to other individuals throughout the state, we were able to identify Mr. Amoros. To say we have another gem, I am underestimating his abilities.”
Amoros has a resume that includes the community development director for the city of York, a York city councilman and the director of communications under former Gov. Ed Rendell’s administration.
And Moran announced Amoros will continue to serve on Penn State’s board of trustees.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said it is so important for the city to have qualified leadership.
“We will benefit from your experience,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said. “These are exciting times for the city.”
Amoros thanked the mayor and council for having confidence in him.
“I was really impressed by the level of engagement the mayor has with employees and residents,” Amoros said. “I look forward to walking in your districts and getting to know your issues. It’s a city on the rise.”
In other news, council approved a resolution to reintegrate the redevelopment authority with the community development department. The authority had originally been a part of community development, but at some point, became an independent organization. The authority’s website states its mission is to exist and operate to eliminate blighted areas through economically and socially sound redevelopment.
The reintegration proposal was recommended by the redevelopment authority board and the city administration, citing the authority has not been doing much for the city. One of the problems with the existing organization is that it has been operating without an executive director since the resignation of Adam Mukerji in early 2018.
As part of the new agreement, the city’s Community Development Director Jamal Abodalo will act as the executive director. Abodalo’s salary will increase to $110,000 from $90,000.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she is glad to see the reintegration.
“The time is past due that we do this,” Reed said. “It’s a natural evolution to make this happen. We can be cautiously excited that this is a new day and a new way of doing business.”
Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik said the redevelopment authority has been an underutilized tool for the city for at least a decade.
“This is a well-timed proposal,” Sihelnik said. “What we are doing is not just good for right now, but for the sustainability for the future.”
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said the authority currently has good board members.
“This is going to be a critical time for the city to have all the wheels turning together,” Waltman said.