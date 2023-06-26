READING, Pa. – During its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, Reading City Council discussed the potential sale of an 8-acre parcel of city-owned property adjacent to the Reading Regional Airport.
Attorney Edwin Stock said he has been negotiating with neighboring property owners, Colin and Connie Wyatt, who would like to purchase the property for $20,000.
Stock said the tract is located between the end of the airport runway and the Schuylkill River.
Because of its location and configuration, Stock explained the land is not developable.
The Wyatts own a property adjacent to the land and would use it for a driveway.
Stock said the Wyatts have agreed to grant an easement to the airport to allow it to enter the property and trim trees to prevent them from being obstructions to aircraft.
Councilwoman Melissa Ventura questioned how much the land is worth.
City Solicitor Fred Lachat said the land was appraised at $40,000, but he does not believe it was an appropriate appraisal since the land cannot be used to develop anything.
"The land would be sold at a discounted price, but it would be a win-win situation for the parcel owner, the city and the airport authority," Lachat said.
Stock said the airport authority did not have an objection to the sale.
City Council President Donna Reed said she had some concerns about the price.
"I can see a compromise between the appraisal of $40,000 and the $20,000 that's being noted here to $30,000," Reed said. “I don’t know how the administration feels, but I am not comfortable with $20,000."
"I think that with the price of property and the escalation we've seen in property values, we need to look out for our constituents," Reed added.
As the Committee of the Whole meeting progressed, Lachat said he contacted Colin Wyatt with the concern and he made a counteroffer of $25,000.
Ventura objected, saying she would have recommended the negotiating begin at $35,000.
Council decided to table the proposed sale during its regular voting meeting later on Monday night.
Both Lachat and City Council's solicitor said the negotiations for the sale should be discussed with Wyatt in a closed-door executive session.
Municipalities are permitted by the state Sunshine Act to meet in private to discuss real estate transactions.
However, any vote to sell has to be conducted at a public meeting.