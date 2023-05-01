READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to proceed with the consideration of an ordinance to vacate Thorn Street from Walnut Street to the northern edge of the right-of-way with Washington Street.
The request to remove Thorn Street as a dedicated city street was made by GoggleWorks LLC and GoggleWorks Artist Housing LLC as part of a proposed annexation plan currently before the city planning commission.
The annexation plan proposal is to join all 18 properties owned by the applicants to form one common deed, which is the first step toward an expansion plan that could include an outdoor art park with an amphitheater.
City Council voted at a special public hearing on the request.
Keith Mooney, an attorney representing GoggleWorks, explained the portion of Thorn Street in question basically operates as a driveway into the GoggleWorks parking lots.
"We believe that what we're requesting is in line with the city's comprehensive plan," Mooney said. "And if you take a step back and you look at the original subdivision and land development plan for GoggleWorks, there's a comment on the plan that indicates that this probably should have been done then."
Mooney also said GoggleWorks will give the city a blanket easement to be able to access utility lines which lie under the area in question.
Council plans to vote on a street vacation ordinance at either its meeting on May 8 or on May 22.