READING, Pa. - Reading City Council is honoring the life of its former president, Jeffrey Waltman.
The Berks County Community Foundation announced the council is establishing the Jeffrey S. Waltman Sr. Legacy Fund of Berks County Community Foundation.
The foundation says money from the fund will be used to improve recreation space and support recreational programs in the city.
Waltman died on Monday at the age of 58.
According to the website for the City of Reading, Waltman has served on the council since 2000. He began serving the city as a volunteer member of the Financial Improvement Team in 1998.
He was appointed as council president in 2015 and vice president several times over the previous 16 years prior.