READING, Pa. – Reading City Council once again debated and tabled a proposed ordinance from the administration to raise the salaries of the mayor, city auditor and city councilmembers.
Council has tabled the motion ever since it was first introduced on Aug. 22, debating whether the City of Reading should pay its mayor at the same rate as other Pennsylvania cities of the same size.
In the original proposal, the administration wanted to increase the mayor's salary 36.3% to $99,000 beginning in January 2024.
Even though the mayor's salary has not been adjusted since 2011, many city councilmembers had reservations with the amount since the city just recently exited Act 47 for financially distressed cities.
Within the original proposal, because of annual increases factored in, the mayor's salary would have increased to $108,800 in 2027.
Also in the original proposal, the pay for the city council president would have increased to $8,750 from $5,500 and all councilmembers to $8,000 from $5,000.
That also had been a source of controversy, as most councilmembers said the pay for council should remain the same as it currently exists.
The proposed ordinance was revised earlier this month, with a recommendation to pay the mayor $92,000 beginning in 2024, with 3.5%, 3.0% and 3.0% increases in the following three years.
The recommendation for the city auditor was to increase the pay to $80,000 in 2024; $81,000 in 2025; $83,000 in 2026; and $84,000 in 2027.
The original recommendations for council and the council president were not altered from the original proposal.
Mayor Eddie Moran has consistently advocated for the increases.
"This would be responsible for the future of city moving forward and having qualified individuals serving, compatible to municipalities the same size," Moran said.
"And again, I'm going to say very respectfully, we've been the best we've been in I don't know how many years," he said of the city's financial status. "It shows that when you have qualified individuals in positions to make decisions, the city progresses."
Most councilmembers were still not convinced.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said because the city has left Act 47, some streams of revenue will no longer be available to the city.
"It's also incumbent upon us as fiduciary stewards to make sure that we continue to have strong surpluses and good balanced budgets," Reed said.
"I understand cost of living, but to me, the ultimate answer is the public trust," she continued. "For anyone who wants to sit in any of these seats, is it public service which should be first and foremost."
Councilman Chris Daubert said he would be OK with the increase in salary for the mayor and auditor, provided they would be capped at the rate in 2024.
Councilman Chris Miller said he understands the comparison of other cities to Reading, but for him, the timing is wrong.
"My concern is that we just act exited Act 47," Miller said.
"If we looked at the city like a company, and council was the board of directors acting on behalf of the shareholders, and the company just came out of bankruptcy, and the board of directors gave everybody raises," Miller said, "what would the viewpoint of the shareholders be?"
Eventually, council made the decision to reintroduce the ordinance next Monday night with suggestions made by Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.
Goodman-Hinnershitz suggested putting the mayor's salary at $90,000, which would be a 25% increase over the current rate.
The auditor would then be offered the same 25% increase, bringing that salary to $79,000.
Both salaries would be capped at the 2024 rate, and councilmembers would remain at the current rate.
The proposed rate increases are aimed at the position and not the current individuals who currently hold the positions, as there will be a general election prior to the start of 2024.