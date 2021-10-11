READING, Pa. – Reading City Council raised some concerns Monday upon hearing from the city administration that it has "committed" $41 million of the $61 million being allocated to the city from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.
Managing Director Abraham Amoros said the administration has committed $41 million with a strong emphasis on infrastructure, sidewalks, streets and parks/playgrounds.
Some highlights of the proposed allocations include:
- $5.5 million for displaced residents and homelessness.
- $4 million for a residential façade improvement program.
- $3.8 million for parks and playgrounds.
- $3 million for the Berks County Convention Center Authority.
- $3 million for the Reading Fightin Phils.
- $3 million for arts, cultural and music programs.
- $3 million for dam remediation.
- $3 million for a blight remediation program.
- $2 million for the recreation commission.
- $2 million for commercial façade improvement program.
- $2 million for sidewalk repairs.
- $1 million for a neighborhood initiative liaison.
- $1 million for an all-abilities playground and dog park.
Councilwoman Donna Reed raised an objection to the administration's use of the word "commitment," saying it was a phraseology misstep.
"You should have used 'recommendations,'" Reed said. "When you hear 'commitment,' you hear that it's a done deal. Being the fiduciary body, council has to give its approval."
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said council will need to take a deeper dive into the recommendations being made after the 2022 budget process is completed.
"We have to slow down and make sure we don't get too far ahead of the decision-making process," Waltman said. "We have to make sure we go through the process to make sure everyone is on board."
Amoros insisted the administration is not trying to overstep boundaries.
"The word 'commit' was a legal term that says that this money is going to be spent," he said. "We are just being consistent with language that was presented to us (by the federal government)."
Amoros also said the administration is attempting to get some things in place since contractors are having issues obtaining supplies.
"We are not done with deliberations," Amoros added.
The city is also in the process of hiring a financial consultant to assist with the distribution of the government funds.
"We are not in a rush to get this done," Amoros said. "We want to do it correctly, not quickly."
The city has until the end of 2024 to commit to the expenditure of the funds.
Waltman reminded the administration that council wants to make sure the funds have a real legacy impact, which will demand time for council to scrutinize each of the recommended expenditures.
The administration has scheduled two public forums on the use of funds on Nov. 4 at Centro Hispano and on Nov. 10 at Albright College. Both sessions will begin at 6 p.m.
Mayor Eddie Moran said the city wants to be as transparent and inclusive as possible.
Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik told Amoros that she wants to know the names of the members of the internal task force working with the administration to identify the needs in the community.