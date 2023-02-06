READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday night to declare the District 5 council seat vacant, which means an appointment could be made through the Berks County Court of Common Pleas.

The vote came after council failed to appoint one of five applicants, all of whom were interviewed during a two-hour session last week.

The five applicants were Walter Lesher Jr., Wanda Negron, Rafael Nunez, Sheila Perez and Ernest Schlegel.

It remained unclear as to the objections council had with any of the applicants, as councilmembers shied away from a public discussion on any of the individuals.

By law, council must have those discussions in public session, as it is not a permitted topic for a closed-door executive session.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura voted against declaring the seat vacant, as she attempted two times to nominate two different applicants.

Upon nominating Rafael Nunez, the motion was seconded, and Ventura, Chris Daubert and Wesley Butler voted in the affirmative.

Donna Reed, Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz and Christopher Miller voted against Nunez. A tied vote fails.

Ventura then attempted to nominate Perez, but the action failed for lack of a second.

Goodman-Hinnershitz nominated Lesher, which also failed for lack of a second.

Council Solicitor Michael Gombar explained the seat could remain vacant until an election takes place, which would be this November.

However, if any three councilmembers or 10 residents petition the court, the appointment could be made by a judge.

If such an appointment were made, that individual would only serve until the end of 2023.

If council would not have voted to declare the seat vacant, it would have automatically been defined as vacant by the city charter after 30 days had passed since it was first vacated.

The District 5 seat was vacated on Jan. 9 when Reed was appointed council president.

The president's seat became vacant on Dec. 31, 2022, when Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz resigned in order to be sworn in as a state representative.

Daubert said it didn't really matter which action council took.

"I think it's clear that we're not going to have a consensus," Daubert said. "It doesn't matter to me if we allow it to just roll to expire, or if we send it directly to the county or to the judges."

Other councilmembers continued to remain silent on the matter.

At the start of the special meeting, Rev. Evelyn Morrison made public comment and proceeded to attempt to discredit several of the applicants.

She was reprimanded by Reed and Gombar, and warned not to make slanderous accusations.

She continued with general comments.

"When we look at the candidates that have come forward, it's nothing personal — it's just that with so much change and so many agendas, both hidden and obvious, that we need people who are going to be able to hit the ground running," Morrison said.

"And out of the five people, there's one person that's able to hit the ground running who has been involved with this community for a long time and have done everything sacrificial — not getting paid, not having a job, not being handed off gift — but somebody who was totally committed to the citizens already," Morrison continued.

She was referring to Perez, who previously sat on the home rule charter review board.

"So, we observed, sitting right here in this room, that there were some biases and personal issues that were very visible," Morrison said. "As a citizen, it's important that we look at our government as fair and let and the playing field being leveled, and that was not obvious the last time through the interviews."