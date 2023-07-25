READING, Pa. - Reading City Council members say they're feeling frustrated after hearing more concerns about trash and noise at Riverfront Park and on parts of Skyline Drive.

"I'm not going to call it 'Penske Beach' anymore because it makes it appear as if this is a beach area and it's not," said councilmember Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz at Monday's meeting.

"This really goes beyond education, because there's no conceivable way that someone would think that was okay to leave part of our natural area in such disrepair," councilman Chris Daubert chimed in.

At Reading City Council's Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, members discussed ongoing quality of life issues.

City council members say they have received a number of complaints regarding both trash and noise along the riverfront and Skyline Drive.

Council President Donna Reed says every Monday crews are down at Riverfront Park cleaning up trash.

"I just feel very bad that people feel that they don't have to be a part of civilization and act civil," said Reed.

The area is owned by the Reading Redevelopment Authority and council members say they need to be part of discussions to find solutions.

Councilman Wesley Butler offered a fresh suggestion.

"Start charging parking, maybe have some food vendors there," said Butler. "Start making money off of it instead of always just complaining and not doing anything."

Reed says council hopes to schedule a meeting to discuss the riverfront problems.

She says the Skyline Drive concerns span different municipalities, but conversations are already happening.

"I think with the mountain area, there is going to be a movement to close Skyline Drive in the evening hours," said Reed. "I think you'll see that coming up from an intermunicipal standpoint."