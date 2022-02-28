READING, Pa. – Reading City Council heard from two members of the Berks County Convention Center Authority Monday night who questioned the high cost of parking in downtown garages during events at the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center.
Michael Ehlermann, a member of the convention center authority, said one of his primary concerns in boosting attendance at arena events is the cost of parking.
Ehlermann noted that attendance at events is down 19% from prior to the pandemic.
"Garage parking rates do not seem to be competitive when compared to our competition in Allentown, Hershey and Wilkes-Barre," Ehlermann said.
"On Sunday, January 30, we had an event in the arena, and those parking at the DoubleTree parking garage were charged $25 per vehicle," he said. "No other events took place that day and attendance at the event was free."
Ehlermann said the authority received a written complaint from the show sponsor over what he felt were excessive charges.
"In order to successfully attract people to the downtown, we need to be competitive and work together," he said.
Michael Fiucci, another member of the authority, said that during the Berks County basketball championships two weeks ago, attendees were charged $12 for parking when tickets for the event only cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.
"We charged students $12 to park at a high school basketball game," Fiucci said. "We're getting a lot of complaints, especially from Royals fans, and it's hurting our attendance. So when it hurts our attendance, it's going to hurt the amusement tax we give back to the city."
Fiucci said that prior to the pandemic, that tax amounted to almost half a million dollars.
Fiucci said there are also currently concerns that the annual jazz fest will leave the downtown area because of parking costs.
Reading City Council President Jeffrey Waltman said the city will ask members of the parking authority to attend the next regular city council meeting in two weeks.
"It's ironic because I was speaking to another councilmember before tonight's meeting, and we were talking about that we've noticed the parking rates have gone up drastically," Waltman said.
"More (parking) revenue will cost us more downstream," he added. "I want all of the investments that we've made in our community to be successful, but we'll scare people away with $15, $20 and $25 parking fees for a high school basketball game or even a concert."
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said Mayor Eddie Moran needs to get involved.
"The mayor is the one who has the authority to appoint members to the parking authority," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "He needs to be engaged on this and hear the same information."
"Since he isn't on tonight's (Zoom) meeting," she said, "it's critical that he and the individuals that he appointed to the parking authority all get on the same page."
"This is just incredible to endanger our main entertainment venues" she added. "This is just not acceptable."
In other parking-related news, council introduced a new ordinance Monday night to limit the hours of parking meter enforcement zones to Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The ordinance would also exempt Saturdays from enforcement along with the current exemptions of Sundays and holidays.