READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday night heard from two West Reading councilmen regarding large, noisy gatherings occurring near the Schuylkill River on the city's side.
Ryan Lineaweaver, West Reading Borough council president, said the problem at the river has been going on for years, and has only gotten much worse this summer as the numbers keep growing.
"As you're likely aware, large and raucous gatherings have disturbed the peace in and around the greater Reading area," Lineaweaver said. "We've been dealing with hours of deafening music flowing unabated across the river and into West Reading and beyond, sometimes daily."
"These noisy gatherings take place on private property owned by the Reading Redevelopment Authority, with hundreds of cars illegally parked, blaring loud music, racing dirt bikes and other potentially dangerous activities," Lineaweaver said, "all next to a swiftly moving body of water, with no lifeguards and no safety protocols of any kind in place."
Lineaweaver said there is a satire page on Facebook which has dubbed the riverfront area as "Reading's greatest vacation destination."
He said the noise has become so problematic that longtime borough residents are considering moving out.
"We are not here to point fingers," he said. "I want to encourage a spirit of partnership as we move forward towards building a better relationship between our two communities."
West Reading Councilman Philip Wert told council the issue has been going on since May 2019.
"It's impossible to try to get our arms around this problem because what I really see it is as is an economic development issue," Wert said. "The way I like to see it is, your name is in our name."
"So, the way that the city goes, we feel that is the way that the borough goes," Wert continued. "We are inextricably linked together in our geography, in our history, and to that end, we have the same goals for all our residents."
In addition, council heard from Lower Alsace Township Manager Don Pottiger regarding noisy gatherings at the lookouts along Skyline Drive.
"As you may be aware, the gate installed by the city at the Pagoda appears to have reduced the noise issue in this area," Pottiger said. "Unfortunately, the problem seems to have migrated to List Road at Skyline Drive."
"The constant problem in policing this area has always come down to staffing," he continued. "We all have a vested interest in our municipal borders, and I believe that is imperative to work together in solving these issues. We are stronger if we work together."
Reading City Councilman Chris Daubert said many of the people who party at the river do not appear to be local but from out of state.
"On a Wednesday night, creating that type of a noise disturbance until 4:30 in the morning — there's no justification for that," Daubert said.
"I think all of us agree that we have to do something," he said. "And the Redevelopment Authority has to do something with that property, and we must work together as a body and with our friends from West Reading and Lower Alsace. We're going to work with you to get this under control."
Mayor Eddie Moran said the administration hears the concern.
"The chief (of police) is coming back from his vacation tomorrow, and this will be on top of my agenda to discuss with him what kind of proactive measures we can take additionally to what have been taken," Moran said.
Later in the meeting, council introduced an ordinance to amend the city code to provide additional authority for law enforcement agencies to act when responding to calls at public park properties by allowing the seizure of any devices that are in violation of city ordinances.
That could include devices and speakers creating the loud music.
Councilwoman Donna Reed urged the neighboring municipalities to adopt a similar ordinance to allow all law enforcement to work together.
The chiefs of the Reading and West Reading police departments are set to meet early next month to discuss the disturbances that are being reported. The ordinances will be voted on in two weeks.