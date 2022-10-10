READING, Pa. – At Monday's meeting of the Committee of the Whole, Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible establishment of a land bank for the city.

Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities combat problems with blighted properties. Under the law, a land bank is able to buy a property ahead of a judicial sale, and back taxes and municipal claims are discharged. In this way, the city — through the land bank — controls redevelopment of the property.

Abodalo told council that Reading currently has 268 certified blighted properties. Of the 268 properties, 168 have transferred ownership while 100 remain under the same ownership.

The process, Abodalo explained, is that the land bank would acquire a property. It then would decide to either demolish the property or refurbish it. If it is refurbished, the property could either be sold or restored to productive use.

While the property is being restored, the land bank holds the property tax-free. Then it can share up to 50% of the taxes from the city, county and school district for five years after being redeveloped.

A blighted property steering committee has prepared a land bank plan that can be presented to City Council, Abodalo said. The plan proposes the creation of a city blight coordination team lead by Mayor Eddie Moran's office and also including the city managing director and the community development director. The team would be responsible to set blight priorities, target blighted blocks and identify funding strategies.

Abodalo said the day-to-day operations of the land bank would be managed by city staff. The land bank would also hire outside legal counsel and engage experienced consultants.

The next steps, Abodalo foresees, would be for council to pass a land bank ordinance, and for City Council, the county and the Reading School District all to sign an intergovernmental co-op agreement.

Councilmembers had several pointed questions for Abodalo. Christopher Daubert, representing District 1, asked why the land bank would not be run by the Reading Redevelopment Authority instead of the city, similar to what other regional municipalities with land banks have done. Abodalo replied that Erie runs its land bank through the city. Also, residency requirements pose potential problems if the Reading land bank were run through the Reading Redevelopment Authority, he said.

Councilmember Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, District 2, commented that she was concerned that members of the mayor's staff do not have the specialized expertise to manage a land bank. She also asked that other structural options be explored by the blighted property steering community.

District 5 Councilmember Donna Reed said she was strongly opposed to running the land bank out of the mayor’s office. In addition, Reed said that she believed the core strategy should be to "strengthen the strong neighborhoods" and grow them out so they pull together.

Also, Councilmember Chris Miller, District 6, expressed concern for how the land bank would handle larger properties like those owned by the city at Fifth and Penn streets.

Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz wrapped up council comments, asking, "What can we do to ensure that we can achieve success?"

Abodalo closed the presentation by saying that in two weeks, he will give council a report on the options that can be used to establish a land bank and the approaches used by the 28 entities in Pennsylvania that have them.