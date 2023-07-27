READING., Pa. – Skylight Cuisine & Bar, at 600 Penn Street, is hoping to begin serving alcohol in its restaurant geared toward fine dining and featuring Latin and international cuisine.

But the only means to do that is to transfer a liquor license from an establishment in another municipality, because the city’s quota for licenses issued by the state is 29.

Currently, there are 45 active restaurant licenses in Reading, with three licenses available in safekeeping, but are not for sale.

City council held a hearing Thursday night to determine if a liquor license can be transferred from Kings Restaurant Group, LLC, Hamburg to the owner of the restaurant, located in the former Ocean Blue and Sports Bar Restaurant space.

Council solicitor Michael Gombar said city council must conduct a public hearing to decide whether the proposed transfer will be detrimental to the welfare, health, peace and/or morals of the city and its residents.

The owners of the restaurant explained the restaurant has two identities, one side has food ready-to-go including sandwiches, while the other side is focused on fine dining.

The fine dining side would be enhanced with the ability to serve alcohol with the meals, the owners said.

Donna Reed, council president, said she believes a liquor license is appropriate at the location.

“For those who want to go in for some fine dining and want to enjoy a nice glass of wine or a beer or an extra spirit, I think it's entirely warranted,” Reed said. “So, I wish them all the best and I appreciate them going through all the proper channels.”

Councilman Chris Miller notes that he recently dined at the restaurant and witnessed a couple leave the establishment because it was not serving alcohol.

The owners are leasing the restaurant space from the Shuman Development Group.

Alan Shuman testified that the former restaurant had both indoor and outdoor dining, which included a liquor license.

“I would expect that not only can a downtown support this, but city council should be open to the idea of many more of these being in the downtown to fully revitalize the downtown,” Shuman said.

Gombar said city council has 45-days to render a decision.

He said council plans to do that by resolution at its Aug. 14 meeting.