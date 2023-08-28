READING, Pa. – Reading City Council heard an update on two ARPA-funded building projects during its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night.
Last December, council allocated $750,000 to city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
In early 2023, council allocated $300,000 to city developer Alan Shuman for roof repairs to the Trexler Mansion, which is the former Elks Club, as part of a $8.2 million renovation project.
Super Natural Fresh Produce
James E. Buerger, vice president of housing and real estate lending for Community First Fund, said no work has been done at the Super Natural site for the last 12 months because all the funding pieces had to first be in place.
"We did not want to have another case where we started construction and then had to stop," Buerger said.
Buerger said bids could not be advertised until the project secured the funds to lock in costs for electrical and mechanical equipment.
"We were able to do that with the assistance of the city," he said. "Leopoldo addressed the mayor's office and got permission to move ahead."
City Council President Donna Reed questioned why council was not consulted on the release of $682,500 of the $750,000 allocated from American Rescue Plan Act funds, as that was not part of the funding agreement on when the funds would be released.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz agreed that council needs to be aware of changes to funding agreements.
"The community asks us questions, and if we don't have the appropriate answers because we haven't been updated, then we're not sure where to go with it," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "And then we have these meetings where we're getting updated by the company. It should be something that we know about."
Mayor Eddie Moran said the information was made available in reports made to council.
"I'm sorry, but I don't think it's possible for us to give you every detail of every function that we do on a day-to-day basis as functions of city hall," Moran said.
"We never knew that it was released due to these circumstances that I think it is imperative when you're dealing with government public monies," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "When no one sees anything happening with the largest single business allocation we gave through ARPA, people have a right to know."
"I mean, to everyone else's point, collaboration is just something you need to do as far as best practices go from there," Reed said.
Trexler Mansion
On the Trexler Mansion at 46 S. Fifth St., developer Alan Shuman said 50% of the allocated funding has been released for his project.
"We are on schedule with the plans to have the project completed next summer," Shuman said. "The plaster work is going on right now, and the structural work is ongoing."
"I don't believe council was aware of this when they approved the funding, but part of our project is to provide a new $40,000 gas line down the street, which will also provide gas service to the library at no cost," Shuman said. "We're paying for all of that."
"Every two to three weeks, because of that massive amount of interest in the restoration on this property," he added, "we do take photos and do a full social media post on their ongoing restoration work on that building."