READING, Pa. – Reading City Council conducted a conditional-use hearing Monday to consider an application to convert a single-family property to a two-unit rental.
Mercedes Davis has requested the conversion for 411 South 14th St., even though the property was converted illegally to a two-unit property by a previous owner over a decade ago.
Davis, who said she is a realtor, testified that she was under the impression that the property was a two-unit at that time she purchased it.
Council President Donna Reed said as a realtor Davis should have known to check on the status of the property for her own protection.
Davis said she failed to do so and did not become aware that the home was a single-family property until she submitted the certificate of transfer with the city.
Davis did apply for zoning relief earlier this year and was granted variances by the zoning hearing board from the required minimum square footage for the first-floor apartment.
A conditional-use approval must be granted by City Council.
Following the public hearing, council has 45 days to render a decision.