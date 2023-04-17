READING., Pa. – Reading city council held a public hearing Monday on a proposed amendment to the city zoning ordinance to bring the city’s wireless communications facility management regulations into compliance with current federal and state law.

Attorney Mike Roberts, Cohen Law Group, Pittsburgh, who specializes in assisting local governments in telecommunication matters, explained the amendments would cover changes made by the Federal Communications Commission in 2018.

“In 2018, the FCC issued what is known as the small cell order, which created a new type of wireless communications facility known as the small wireless communications facility,” Roberts said. “These facilities are defined strictly by their dimensions, including any wireless communications facility that is 50 feet or less in height, with an antenna volume of three cubic feet or less.”

“What that order went on to do is place restrictions on local regulation of these specific facilities,” Roberts added. “That FCC order changed how local governments are permitted to assess fees on these facilities, both in terms of application fees and recurring fees for use of the rights-of-way and attachments to public infrastructure such as light poles or utility poles.”

Following the FCC order, Roberts said Pennsylvania passed Act 50 to codify several of the requirements at the state level.

“Chief among these is the requirement that all small wireless communications facilities and the public rights of way be permitted uses in all zoning districts,” Roberts said. “What these amendments are intended to do are to address those changes in law, bringing the city’s wireless regulations into compliance with federal and state law, as well as to exert as much authority as the city does have over the location, placement, operation and construction of these facilities.”

There were no public comments and no major concerns from council members.

Council could vote on the ordinance at either the April 24 or May 8 regular council meeting.