READING., Pa. – Reading City Council learned Monday that if it wishes to make needed repairs to the aging Pagoda, the city will be looking at a $2.87 million price tag.

Robin Neff, a senior project manager with STV, presented council with the results of a resent conditions assessment done by the engineering/architectural firm based in Douglassville.

“We looked at mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, structural and interior architectural finishes and the exterior structure to give you a review of what we see as being concerns and what we would recommend,” Neff said.

Neff detailed areas with rotting wood, cracked cement and masonry, problems with clay barrel tile roofing which has allowed water infiltration, as well as recommendations to replace windows and bring plumbing and electrical features up to code.

“This is a historic structure,” Neff said. “It is nationally registered on the registry for historic structures, so this (work) would be done very carefully in coordination with the historic district requirements.”

The breakdown of the $2.87 million is as follows: $901,031 for architectural; $92,750 for structural; $580,892 for mechanical; $157,504 for plumbing and fire protection, and $1.14 million for electrical.

Neff said those numbers will change by the time the city puts the project out for bid because of the rapidly changing costs of construction.

Councilman Chris Daubert said the project to fix the Pagoda is a statement of the city’s values.

“The building is not going to be in any better shape if we do nothing,” Daubert said. “If anything, the longer we sit and wait, the more it will deteriorate and the more that bottom line of costs will go up. From my perspective, I would greatly support moving on this and moving rather quickly.”

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she is saddened that a building of such historic nature has been allowed to deteriorate.

“But I understood at certain times throughout the city's history there hasn't been the political will or the financial aggressiveness to taking care of our properties that we have now,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said. “I want to thank this administration for stepping forward and making this happen because this is very much needed.”

Goodman-Hinnershitz noted that the city has owned the structure, which was built as a luxury hotel in 1908, for 112 years.

Council president Donna Reed said the city gets a lot of questions as to why the Pagoda is not currently open to the public and asked that the STV presentation be placed on the city’s website.

The city administration estimated that engineers will probably need about a year to complete structural designs before the project can be put out for bids.