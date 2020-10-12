READING, Pa.- Reading City Council has introduced a proposed ordinance to refinance $45 million in existing debt, in an effort to increase revenue in 2021.
Michael Vind, managing director at Financial S&Lutions, LLC, told council the restructuring of the debt would simply move the principal amounts from 2014 and 2015 bond issues to the back-end of the city’s portfolio.
“This would allow you to be budget neutral, while taking advantage of the current marketplace to move the savings to 2021,” Vind said.
Council president Jeffrey Waltman said he understood the proposed action would allow the city to use savings of about $500,000 for the 2021 general fund budget.
Chief financial director Jamal Kelly said moving the principal may help to reduce the size of a recommended tax increase.
Earlier this month, council learned the 2021 $92.7 budget will require a tax increase, raising the millage to 19.459 mills, from the current 17.689 mills.
The tax increase would raise property tax bills by about 10 percent.
But when the budget was presented, Kelly said the administration had plans in the works to allow a reduction in the tax increase.
A reduction in the tax increase as a result of refinancing debt has not yet been determined. Council is holding several budget workshops over the next few weeks before it adopts a budget before the end of the year.
Kelly said if council moves forward with the refinancing ordinance later this month, it should be complete by mid-November.
In other news, councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik asked what the city is planning to do about Halloween trick-or-treating in light of COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Mayor Eddie Moran said the administration is working on a plan and will release a news release by the end of this week to inform residents how they should proceed with Halloween-related activities.
Also Monday, council voted to table a proposed ordinance that would reduce the stadium commission board to five from nine members. On Sept. 28 council received the request from the commission to make it easier to get a quorum of members needed in order to conduct business at meetings.
But Frank Denbowski, chief of staff to the mayor, said the commission president earlier on Monday had requested council table the vote because of some discussions about potential candidates for the board.
Council voted to establish a residential parking permit plan for the 1300 block of Fairview Street, to be effective from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Without a permit, a vehicle would only be permitted to park in the block for no more than one hour.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the request for the permit parking came from the neighbors to relieve congested parking in the block.
But Goodman-Hinnershitz said the request reflects a problem that exists all over the city, and urged council to address the issue in the future.