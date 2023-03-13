READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday night to allocate $300,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds to Alan Shuman, president of Shuman Development Group, for roof repairs at the former Elks lodge at 46 S. Fifth St.

Last week, Shuman appeared before council to explain the need for the funding.

Shuman has undertaken an $8.2 million project to restore the historic property, which is also known as the Trexler Mansion.

Shuman explained last week that he has an unexpected cost of $600,000 for roof repairs. He said a previous attempt at fixing the roof resulted in the covering of structural damage which has led to the rot of steel beams over the past decade.

The financial award is contingent on the Berks County Board of Commissioners also allocating $300,000 for the project.

The request has been of some concern to City Council because the administration has not yet begun an application for small businesses to apply for ARPA funding.

Council had also voted in December to give $750,000 in ARPA funds to city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez in order for him to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural grocery store at North Fourth and Elm streets.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura cast a dissenting vote for the Shuman allocation.

"I'm not supporting it because Mr. Shuman has not been affected by COVID, and I would really like it if we not compare the two — Super Natural and this project — because they're different projects," Ventura said.

"Super Natural was affected by COVID, and we still haven't allocated money for small businesses," she said. "I don't want to forget about that."

Cherry Street resident Jamie Baez spoke against allocating the funding to Shuman during the public comment portion of the meeting.

"My question is why is the line of questioning for certain councilors changed depending on who's standing in front of City Council?" Baez asked. "Is it based on personal preference of the person because some councilmembers' whole attitudes have changed by who is standing here?"

"Remember when the Super Natural project was being introduced and being questioned, and even given pushback?" Baez continued. "Yet when Shuman Development Group came last week, I did not see that same line of questioning or pushback."

"We, the residents of this city, can see the difference between one person to another," Baez said. "I don't know Mr. Shuman or his development company, but I do know is that he is the leading contractor in Reading."

"As a leading contractor who has received funds from the historical tax credits, why would ARPA funds be granted to someone who is thriving rather than someone who is surviving?" Baez asked.

Some councilmembers came under fire in December from members of the Latino community because they felt Sanchez was put under too much scrutiny in his request for funding.

Council President Donna Reed said that decisions are made by council based on the best interest of the public.

"I'm sorry people think that we treat people differently," Reed said. "We keep our minds open. We ask questions. Some we support, and some things, some of us don't. No matter what decisions we make, some people will like them, and some people won't."

City resident Fred Thompson also criticized the allocation.

"If a private investor cannot fund the rehab of the property through commercial and personal funds, then maybe they should not be allowed to purchase this property in the first place," Thompson said.

Thompson then said The American Legion was making a $223,850 funding request from ARPA.

"Now, this is an organization that has served this city," he added. "They been here for 75 years, providing community service to the city. They are a nonprofit, and they have served and continue to serve this community."

Council did not address the request, but the city has already made ARPA allocations to nonprofit organizations.