READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted unanimously Monday to appoint William Heim as the city's new managing director.
The proposed annual salary for Heim is $148,522, but that will have to be adopted by council in the form of an ordinance.
Last month, Mayor Eddie Moran announced that he completed a five-month search and selected Heim to fill the position of managing director.
The position became available after Abe Amoros vacated it in February to take on a new role with the Pennsylvania Municipal League. Frank Denbowski, the mayor's chief of staff, served as the interim managing director.
According to the city's charter, the mayor selects the candidate for managing director, but the decision must be approved by council.
Heim, who has served as chief of police in Muhlenberg Township since 2018, also served as chief of police two separate times for the City of Reading, for a total of 13 years of service to city.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she looks forward to working with the city's former police chief in his new role.
"I think he's extremely well qualified," Reed said. "I think we really could see his accomplishments through the conversation and the interview we had with him."
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz thanked Heim for wanting to continue serving the city.
"I think, what's to me most compelling, is how committed he is to the city of Reading," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "He's willing to work through hard times and good times, and I think that his management skills will keep us on the right track.
"There was a celebration several weeks ago about us moving out of Act 47," she continued, "but my belief is that if you don't have a strong, capable, sustained managing director, a lot of that can go awry."