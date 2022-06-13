READING, Pa. - The office for Reading Mayor Eddie Moran confirms the City Council President has died.
The Mayor's Office tells 69 News, Councilor Jeffery Waltman died Monday morning.
According to the website for the City of Reading, Waltman has served in the Council since 2000 and began serving the city as a volunteer member of the Financial Improvement Team in 1998.
Council appointed Waltman to serve as President in 2015 and Vice President several times over the previous 16 years prior.
Mayor Moran wrote in a statement, “Council President Jeff Waltman loved his City and led with integrity and passion. As an outstanding public servant, he leaves a legacy for generations to come. Jeff will always be remembered for his efforts to find common ground in difficult situations and bring everyone together for the good of the City. He will long be remembered as a strong and dedicated
City Leader, and I will miss him dearly.”
The council website continues to say Waltman attended Milton Hershey School and was employed as a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch in Wyomissing. During his term on City Council, Waltman fought for historic and land preservation.
Waltman's Council profile writes that he spent most of his free time with his two grandchildren, writing and hiking.
A release from Reading City Council write "His love for his children, his little granddaughters and his brother was clear to everyone in the time he spent nurturing them. Our hearts are with all his family today and going forward. We will all miss him -- his friendship, his leadership, his kindness -- beyond words"
Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th) released a statement on Waltman's passing, saying "Reading has lost a wonderful public servant and an incredible human being. During his time on council representing his district and as president and vice president, Jeff demonstrated a passion for the place he called home."
Schwank continued to write "He fought tirelessly for a future full of promise on behalf of the citizens of Reading. He was a champion for economic development and historic preservation in the city. He understood that the city’s rich history was worth celebrating and saw the city’s potential even during difficult times. Even on the most contentious issues, Jeff was a patient and understanding leader on City Council with an ability to bring all stakeholders together and work towards pragmatic solutions."
Waltman is the second ranking member of council to die while in office in recent years. John Slifko, Reading City Council Vice President, died in 2019.