READING, Pa. - Reading's top cop is retiring.

Monday marked Chief Richard Tornielli's last day at City Hall after more than three years in the role and over two decades on the force.

The city announced that Deputy Chief Javier Ruiz will take over as interim chief.

Tornielli announced his retirement over the weekend. Mayor Eddie Moran said in a statement that he decided to move forward with new leadership in the department, and that the city plans to conduct a nationwide search for the next police chief.

The city says members of the department who meet the qualifications may apply as part of the process.

"The charter requires that someone be presented to council," explained Reading City Council President Donna Reed. "It's the same with all the department heads, including fire chief, that the person is presented to council for verification."

Reed says this isn't the first time several current members of council have gone through the process of searching for a new chief, but the current timeframe could complicate the process.

"If this mayor is not reelected, then the next mayor may choose not to keep the police chief that's on," said Reed.

She adds that police work is difficult, even more challenging in an urban environment, and leading a department like Reading is an important role.

"We have a really strong and dedicated police force," Reed said. "Our numbers are not what they should be. Council stands ready, as budget comes, to fully fund the police department."