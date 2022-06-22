READING, Pa. – Reading City Council wants to make sure that there are some checks and balances when it comes to both the hiring and firing for one of the city's top executive positions.
During its Tuesday night Committee of the Whole meeting, council discussed a proposed ordinance introduced last week that would require a majority of councilmembers to vote to terminate an individual in the position of managing director.
While council is presently required to authorize the hiring of the managing director, that employee serves at the will of the mayor and council has no say in termination.
The current city charter provides the mayor with the "sole ability to terminate the Managing Director at any time, without cause, and without consideration by City Council, which is illogical given Council's control over the appointment of the Managing Director and which has resulted in a lack of historical stability and continuity in this top position," the proposed ordinance states.
The ordinance proposes that the termination of the managing director require approval from both the mayor and City Council by resolution with a super-majority vote.
If the ordinance is approved at a regular council meeting, the matter would be advanced to a referendum question on amending the city charter.
Council also said it would like the administration to put together similar charter amendments to protect all department heads, as they also serve at the will of the mayor.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said the amendment would prevent any future new administrations from coming in and firing city managers.