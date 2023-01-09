READING, Pa. – Reading City Council took time Monday night to remember Frank Denbowski, who died Saturday at 46 years old.

Denbowski held numerous roles with the city over the past 20 years, with his most recent as Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff and as interim managing director.

Denbowski resigned from the position in August, citing medical reason.

State Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, who most recently served as City Council president, sent a message to be read at the meeting.

"Frank was an exemplary human being with a generous loving heart," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "He was an incredibly humble person who was dedicated not only to his family but to our community."

"It pained me to see him go through this terminal illness that took his life," her message continued. "He stayed committed despite is discomfort."

Councilman Chris Daubert called Denbowski a skilled public servant.

"Despite all of the different titles he had while he was here, the two that he was most proud of was father and husband," Daubert said. "Frank was synonymous with faith and family. He always wanted to be remembered as a guy who loved his community."

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said it was a painful couple of years as an illness took over Denbowski's body.

"The one thing I admired about Frank is that when there's been people that have betrayed the trust of the city, Frank was always there to make sure the right thing that was done," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

"So, the fact that our city government is working its way through all these troubled times, we had Frank to depend on to be that honest person, to be able to be there for us, to make sure the constituents got the service," she said.

Councilman Chris Miller said Denbowski was also very committed to his neighbors in the Centre Park Historic District.

"Over the years, the people in the neighborhood realized how much of a love Frank had for his city of Reading," Miller said. "I know I'm grateful, and I know the rest of the neighborhood is grateful for all the help that Frank gave over the years to our neighborhood and also to the city."

Councilwoman Donna Reed called Denbowski an extraordinary person.

"Every job he did, he did with dedication, with enthusiasm and with the understanding that he held the public trust," Reed said.

"With everything he was going through, he was always looking to the future — a future that he knew he might, at least physically, not be a part of," she continued.

"When you think of Frank, his sense of personal duty to the public is extraordinary, and we were lucky to have a person like Frank in our midst for as long as he was," Reed said.