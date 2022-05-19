READING., Pa. – In a special meeting Thursday afternoon, Reading City Council voted to remove Ernest Schlegel from the Reading Redevelopment Authority, effective immediately.
Although council remained silent on the matter, Schlegel - who also served as chairman of the authority - was apparently removed for making a racial slur in an email.
During public comment, Schlegel explained that in an email earlier this month between himself and the city’s administrative services director Jamar Kelly, he used the term ‘step and fetch.’
Schlegel called his use of the term an unintentional and unfortunate mistake, saying he had no idea the term was rooted in slavery.
“Mr. Kelly responded that he was unfamiliar with the term, and he could only hope that it was not a racial slur,” Schlegel said. “I wrote back to him that I don't use racial slurs and have a good command of the English language.”
Schlegel said he looked up the term and then understood why it could be understood as offensive.
Growing up on a farm in Oley, Schlegel said the term was commonly used as a Berks County colloquial term.
According to the website sidmartinBio.org, the phrase has an ugly past.
“To step and fetch is how many people once described the job of a slave or handyman and Stepin Fetchit was a famous actor who often played the stereotype of the lazy black man,” the website states.
Schlegel apologized and asked for a second chance.
“I have had time to reflect over the last three days and I now understand that the words that I used were hurtful to Mr. Kelly,” Schlegel said. “Mr. Kelly, I'm sorry I did not know exactly what the phrase meant to people of color, and I am horrified now that I know such connotation and I wouldn't have ever used that had I fully known. I am sorry to the entire community of people of color, and I ask for forgiveness.”
Schlegel added that as a gay man, he understands how words can be hurtful.
Rev. Evelyn Morrison, a frequent commenter at city council meetings, said Schlegel’s use of a racist term was nothing new and accused him of making hostile remarks regarding gender and race when she served with him on the city’s charter review board in 2019.
“There’s some real issues here and we can’t have public officials blatantly expressing comments that are vestiges of old racism,” Morrison said.
Morrison said Schlegel’s sexuality should not figure into the conversation.
“He keeps saying that he is a minority too,” she said. “Yes, but what you do in your bedroom is in your bed. We don’t need to be dealing with that, but racism is an issue that is against the law. Amen.”
Sheila Perez, who also served on the charter review board, said she backed up Morrison’s claims and added that she was harassed and treated with bigotry by Schlegel.
Council then voted to remove Schlegel in a 5-0 vote without discussing the matter.
Council president Jeffrey Waltman and councilwoman Melissa Ventura were absent.