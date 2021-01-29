READING, Pa. – Drivers on Route 422 exiting onto Lancaster Avenue often encounter an unfortunate sight — someone panhandling, asking those stopped at the traffic light for money.
"In Reading, it has become more pronounced because folks are underserved, they're socially challenged," said Donna Reed, Reading City Council member. "They are mentally challenged. Certainly economically challenged."
With the urging of Reading Police, Reading City Council and Clerk Linda Kelleher are currently crafting what they hope is more humane legislation to find a balance among allowing free speech, handling harassment, giving police enforcement power and addressing the underlying issues behind panhandling.
"We have to have streets that everyone feels comfortable on," said Reed. "The panhandling and the homelessness has created a level of discomfort that is impacting downtown."
Often beyond not having a home, money or food — mental illness and addiction are playing a part in people's need to panhandle. These are all issues with which too many veterans are familiar.
"If somebody is panhandling, it's better that they reach out for help instead of panhandle," said Liz Graybill, with Veterans Making A Difference. "There's so many benefits and other agencies willing to help them."
Cities like Lancaster and Harrisburg have panhandling ordinances that, if violated, can impose fines and imprisonment upon people. However, some members of city council and local outreach agencies don't see such measures as a solution.
"They [people who panhandle] should be in programs getting help, getting the services they need," said Graybill. "I don't think fining them will help."
The issue is up for discussion during Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting. Councilmembers urge the public to provide feedback.