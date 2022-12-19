READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt a responsible contractor ordinance, which establishes certification requirements for public contractors who want to bid on public contracts for the City of Reading.
The new rule will apply only to contracts over $250,000.
It would also require contractors to pay their workers prevailing wages.
The ordinance, appearing in full on page 64 of Monday night's agenda, proved to be controversial, as it created two hours of public comments from contractors, union members and politicians.
William Dorward, president of the Building and Construction Trades Council, asked council to approve the ordinance, and insisted it is not about union versus non-union.
"It's about good actors and bad actors; that's one thing," Dorward said. "More importantly, it's about the future of our generation. The country didn't realize what they had when it came to workers until COVID."
Todd Farally, the political legislative director for Sheet Metal Workers' Local 19, said contractors should not oppose the regulation.
"If they are actually investing into their workforce, then they should have no problem being able to bid on these projects," Farally said.
"Some are saying it would limit competition," he continued. "It's going to limit bad competition. At the end of the day, it will benefit the good and responsible contractors."
G. David Sload, president and CEO of the Keystone chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors, opposed the ordinance, saying it forces contractors to participate in apprenticeship programs.
"This ignores many qualified contractors that utilize their own high-quality training and safety programs," Sload said. "This will exclude companies that have older and just as competent employees (as registered apprentices). In fact, this will preclude contractors that the City of Reading has successfully used in the past."
Barry Schlouch, president of Schlouch Incorporated, Blandon, said his company has 290 employees, with 150 of them living in Berks County.
"It would be very disheartening for those 150 employees that raise their families, pay their taxes and take great pride in the work they do, to be prohibited from working in their own city," Schlouch said.
"I'd like you to come and see our training program and see the pride that we take in it," he told council. "See it firsthand and compare it to what's out there with the Class A apprenticeship and make your own decision."
Two county commissioners, Republicans Christian Y. Leinbach and Michael S. Rivera, spoke against the ordinance.
"I believe that the proposed responsible contractor ordinance will make public works construction more costly and hurt the economy in the city," Leinbach said.
"Construction jobs are very important in our employment numbers," he added. "This is a labor agreement wrapped up for Christmas to promote discrimination against construction workers."
City Councilmember Chris Miller cast a "no" vote against the ordinance.
"I feel that both sides were very passionate in making their cases," Miller said. "But before I can make an educated decision, I really feel that I need to have as much information as possible."
Miller had favored tabling the vote, but that motion failed.
Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said it was clear to her that the matter was not union versus non-union.
"It is to protect our city, first and foremost," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "I never want the city to exclude; that's not why we're doing this."
"We want to welcome everyone to bid," she continued, "but I think what we're trying to do is protect our assets and make sure that the quality of work is exceptional."
She also added that the ordinance could encourage to residents to enter into apprenticeship programs.