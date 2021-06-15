READING, Pa. | It's not just residents who find illegal dirt bikes annoying and dangerous, traffic enforcement police have been working on the issue for a long time, and now city council is stepping in.
In an unanimous vote, council members placed two new ordinances on the books in Reading City Hall, to help curb dirt bikes and other all-terrain vehicles on the streets.
"I will simply state this is an effort by the administration to strengthen the tools that the police have to enforce the illegal use of motorcycles, mini bikes and ATV's," noted Jeffrey Waltman, City Council president.
Reading police will now be able to confiscate and destroy the vehicles if necessary. This is an amendment to the vehicles and traffic ordinance, and mainly impacts how police can more directly deal with the issue, officials say.
"Again this is another ordinance aimed at not only properly enforcing, but properly recording the charges relevant to the dealing of illegal dirt bikes and ATV's," said Waltman.
Also, fees will be added for the towing of these vehicles which will be $120, and an extra $25 a day to hold them in impound.
And for anyone who wants to get their bike back, it'll cost $50.
In terms of the vehicles themselves being destroyed, that would only take place after the appeals process has been exhausted, according to city officials.