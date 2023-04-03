READING., Pa. – The strategic planning committee of Reading City Council heard a recommendation from the city administration to designate an entire strategic planning committee meeting in June to a city-wide parking plan.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura had asked for the topic to be placed on the agenda Monday night because council has never moved forward with any recommendations from a recent completed parking study which was authorized by council.

Managing Director William Heim said that he needs time to review the results of the study and asked that the discussion be delayed by two months.

Ventura had also asked for details on how Lancaster and Allentown deal with parking enforcement.

Council president Donna Reed said it would be a good idea for anyone on council to reach out to their counterparts in those cities to discuss the issue.

Some newer council members said they did not have a copy of the parking study and asked the city clerk to forward them copies.

Reed also asked the administration to consider putting the complete study on the city website.

In other business, Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz informed the committee the second community meeting to discuss making Cotton Street a one-way street has been completed and that the pending legislation should be discussed at the next committee of the whole.

Heim informed council that Mayor Eddie Moran has requested that the pending legislation be moved to the next council agenda for a vote.

Moran has been a proponent of making Cotton Street a one-way street westbound between South 19th and South 9th Streets to create more on-street parking by allowing parking on both sides of the street.

Council tabled the proposed ordinance in early January in order to allow at least two community meetings to get input from the residents.

The next regular council meeting is April 10.