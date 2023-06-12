READING, Pa. – Members of Reading City Council said they stand strongly behind the police department in response to controversy that has arisen in the aftermath of the June 3 arrest of a protestor at a Pride flag-raising at city hall.

Chief of Police Richard Tornielli took an opportunity Monday night at council's Committee of the Whole meeting to express what he said the police have experienced since the event.

"Our police department has been flooded with thousands and thousands of phone calls to the point that last Tuesday, we saw 700 phone calls during the daytime hours," Tornielli said.

"They have inundated our communication center," he said, "and it has, to some degree, impacted public safety because our call takers have been fielding these calls all day long, all hours of the day."

Tornielli said the calls began to taper off towards the end of last week, but have once again begun to ramp up as a result of different media outlets picking up on the story.

"The thing that is troubling — beyond the fact that it potentially has impacted public safety — is that many of these calls are harassing," he explained. "The language involved in some of these phone calls is utterly disgusting."

"Even worse is that the phone calls include threats of violence to police officers and to their family members, including publishing personal information of police officers and their family members online," Tornielli said.

He said that 99.9% of the phone calls are coming from outside the county and the state.

"This is completely unacceptable," Tornielli added. "Our folks go out there every day, and they do a difficult job, and they have to make decisions that many people don't even want to think about making."

"But then to be subjected on this on top of it," he continued, "it's just extremely inappropriate, and there's been a silence from folks in our community who are leaders and who can influence individuals to condemn that behavior as wholly inappropriate."

Reading police handcuffed and arrested Damon Atkins at the flag-raising after he began quoting scripture in an elevated voice from across the street from city hall.

Last Wednesday, the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced the disorderly conduct against Atkins had been withdrawn after reviewing videos of the incident.

Council President Donna Reed said she was sorry for what the police have had to endure.

"I believe in freedom of speech, but there are parameters of decency and civility," Reed said. "I am never quite sure how people think they are making a point when they are showing their bias or natures, as they think they're making a point."

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said Reading has become a target.

"I do believe that because we're receiving so many things from outside the community, I think this is broader, and Reading is just becoming the target," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

"And I have to tell you, I've been receiving personal text messages — things about my personal life that I was surprised people knew about," she said. "This goes beyond just what the initial rally was about, and they're widening their scope that we need to be prepared to look at what tools are available to us to take action."

"I'm going to ask council president what we might want to do as the body to take action," Goodman-Hinnershitz added.

Reed responded, saying, "Well, from my standpoint, I would like to think that everyone who has served or is serving or will ever serve on this body stands firmly behind our police department."

"We know how strongly dedicated you are to the city, and we want no harm whatsoever to come to our police officers, to their families or to anyone involved in city government," Reed said.

"I believe some of these emails that we have seen have thrown a wide net over all of us in every capacity here within the city," she continued. "I've been really concerned about the safety of folks here and all, and I know you, you all have as well. As a body, I would hope we all stand firmly in our commitment to all of you (members of the police department)."

Councilman Chris Daubert said he wanted to publicly thank the police department.

"We certainly support our officers, and it's really concerning when I hear of actual threats being made," Daubert said. "We pride ourselves on being a diverse community in every possible way, and I know our police department supports that."

"So, as you support the diversity our community exhibits, we support your actions to help us live in a peaceful way and all of us celebrating our differences and enjoying the complements we can all bring to each other," he added.