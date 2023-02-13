READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to table a proposed ordinance to allocate $300,000 in American Rescue Plan funding (ARPA) to the Shuman Development Group for roof repairs to the Trexler Mansion, which is also known as the former Elk’s Club at 46 South Fifth Street.

Council members said they want Alan Shuman, president of Shuman Development, to appear before council to answer questions regarding the financial need.

Shuman made the request from council in December after it voted to award city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez $750,000 in ARPA funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.

Because Sanchez was questioned extensively by council regarding his request, council members said Shuman should have to face the same process.

If eventually approved, the funding is contingent on Shuman receiving an equal amount from the county.

Council president Donna Reed said the building has an extreme historical significance to the city and is an important part of the downtown.

“I think with his (Shuman’s) track record and what he has done, I think that this is an appropriate ask,” Reed said. “But I think some of what we've encountered with both of these business owners coming to us is that we did not -from day one- have a strong protocol on how we would handle our (ARPA) funding to businesses and we still don't have that.”

Councilman Chris Daubert said council must do its due diligence with the request.

“We allocated that money to Super Natural in essence to save the project,” Daubert said. “Questions about whether he has exhausted all funds or applied for other loans are valid.”

Shuman never made a formal presentation to council. Rather, he spoke to them during a public comment period at a regular meeting after learning of the Super Natural allocation.

In other business, council voted to adopt an ordinance to authorize residential parking permit zones in the 400 block of Douglass Street, the 900 block of Locust Street and in the 600 block of Linden Street, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., with a two-hour period for non-permit holders.

Resident of the streets petitioned the city to enact the zones in order to prevent residents from other streets from parking in the designated zones.

The residents of the three streets will need to obtain parking permits from the Reading Parking Authority.

During the public comment period, Rev. Evelyn Morrison asked council to table the request.

“We have to make sure that in those blocks you can justify that there is a non-discriminatory plan taking place,” Morrison said. “We’re looking at some racial distributions that need to be considered, because you are choosing blocks that have some questionable parameters.”

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura said council previously tabled the ordinance because there were unanswered questions.

“Last week, at our regular meeting, I believe we got clarification (from the Reading Parking Authority),” Ventura said. “And again, we did not request residential parking permits on these streets.

"The residents that live on these streets requested it. I just want to be clear on that.”