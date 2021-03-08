READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday to table a motion that would have had council officially confirm the appointment of Fred Lachat as the city's acting solicitor for a period of 180 days.
The move to table took place after a closed-door executive session during which council discussed the matter as it relates to pending litigation.
Mayor Eddie Moran appointed Lachat as acting solicitor on Feb. 23 after he fired Elizabeth Kraft from the solicitor position without any advance warning or explanation.
Kraft has filed a lawsuit asking to be reinstated and for the court to determine that Moran violated Section 309 of the city's Home Rule Charter by his action.
The lawsuit alleges that the mayor does not have the authority to remove the city solicitor unless he appoints a new solicitor, which must then be confirmed by council.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said council has never formally appointed an acting solicitor.
"The administration has the authority to appoint an acting solicitor," Waltman said. "There is no requirement for us to approve it."
Lachat said the city charter was clear about the mayor's ability to make the appointment, but suggested there was nothing preventing council from voting to confirm, even if it was not explicitly necessary.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said it's a problem that council does not have its own solicitor.
"The quandary here is that the person advising us is doing so on something that involves him directly," Reed said, referring to Lachat. "It seems the crux of the problem is that council does not have its own solicitor. My particular feeling is that the tabling of the motion is essential because we are in litigation."
Lachat arranged to have council meet with another attorney during the executive session.
Reading Managing Director Abraham Amoros said the motion to confirm Lachat was placed on the agenda on the advice of outside counsel.
Kraft has also suggested that her firing was connected to what she termed as "improprieties" going on in City Hall, but did not give details.
Council did not address the Kraft situation in public on Monday night.
In other business, council heard the introduction of two proposed ordinances for the improvement of Ligget Avenue where it intersects with Wyomissing Boulevard.
Tim Krall, a city engineer, said the ordinances involve the city's vacation of a portion of Liggett Avenue to make way for the realignment of the intersection.
Krall explained the proposal is to remove a triangular portion of Liggett Avenue and to give the land to the Reading Housing Authority.
Krall said the housing authority has undertaken an expansion project of its headquarters and that the additional land will aid in developing a 44-space parking lot as part of that expansion.
The city planning commission intends to grant conditional approval to the project later this month. Council is expected to vote on the ordinances April 12.