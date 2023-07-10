READING, Pa. – Reading City Council authorized its solicitor to file a land use appeal against the city's zoning hearing board Monday night at city hall.

The appeal, to be filed with the Berks County Court of Common Pleas, involves Dream Ventures PA II LLC, which is an entity controlled by a Brooklyn development company, and its proposal to convert the former Santander office building at 601 Penn St. into a 207-unit apartment building consisting of efficiencies and one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The property has been vacant since 2000.

On June 14, the zoning hearing board voted unanimously to grant zoning relief to the developer. The city's ordinance requires a minimum space of 400 square feet for efficiencies, 550 square feet for one-bedroom apartments and 700 square feet for two-bedroom apartments.

The variance granted at that meeting allowed dimensions of 224 square feet for efficiencies, 250 to 350 square feet for one-bedroom units and about 490 square feet for two-bedroom units.

However, the zoning board's decision was not well received by all councilmembers, who objected to the high density of residential units proposed for the apartment building.

During a public comment prior to the vote, Andrew Goltzman, representing the developer, expressed his confusion as to why the city would not want the $20 million project. He noted Dream Ventures had spent copious time with city officials revising the project to produce a viable project at considerable cost.

He recalled how the decision to purchase the building occurred.

"We saw a building listed, and Reading really wasn't on our radar," Goltzman said. "...We did what folks in our business don't usually do, we bought the building on speculation."

Goltzman lamented what he called "the rumor mill" associated with the project, and and noted that in most cities, the process is one "focused on facts."