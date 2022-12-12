READING, Pa. — Reading's 2023 budget is in the hands of the city council. It is the first one since the city exited Pennsylvania's financial oversight program for distressed cities, known as Act 47. The city entered the program in 2009 to help get its finances in order. Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said the budget holds the line on taxes.

"So that's always a perk and a plus, and I think and, you know obviously, we've exited Act 47 ,and I think we're moving in a positive direction," said Cepeda-Freytiz.

She told 69 News a new software being used has made the budgeting process a lot smoother and more cohesive, allowing the city to make changes as it goes.

"I think that, as we move forward, we'll definitely be able to expedite a lot of needs for the community, whether it's in zoning, whether it's in financing and things of that sort," said Cepeda-Freytiz.

Cepeda-Freytiz said the city will be adding some key positions, including a deputy director in the community development department.

"You know," she said, "we've accessed what some of the needs are in the various departments and have made strategic investments to make sure we have more efficient and effective running departments."

The council has been talking about potentially increasing salaries for elected officials. We are told that will be voted on at another time.