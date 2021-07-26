READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to commit to giving $3 million to the Berks County Convention Center Authority to help offset losses experienced by the Santander Arena and the Performing Arts Center as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two weeks ago, council also agreed to give the Reading Fightin Phils $3 million to help with a $15 million project to make required improvements to FirstEnergy Stadium.
Last Monday night, members of the Convention Center Authority asked council for a $3 million contribution because the two Reading entertainment venues it manages lost $6.2 million in revenue as a result of being closed for a year-and-a-half during the pandemic.
While the city is receiving $61 million from the American Rescue Plan, council did not commit to using those funds for the Convention Center Authority or for the Fightin Phils.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz questioned funding sources.
"It's important looking at the funding streams," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "What is missing from this resolution is where the money is coming from, which is critical because ARP money can only be spent on certain things."
Jamar Kelly, director of administrative services, said it's better for the city to be less specific as to the funding sources.
"The city can make a financial commitment now and determine the funding sources at a later date when we are better able to determine which way to finance," Kelly said.
Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz supported the commitment of the funds but also wanted to be clear about the funding source.
"These entities were affected by COVID, so I don't understand why we can't make that commitment of ARP fund," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "We are going to have a multitude of entities requesting funding and we really have to start deciding how we will allocate these funds."
The city administration is putting together a plan on how it would like to spend the ARP funds within the guidelines being set down by the federal government but has not yet made a presentation on the plan to council.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman asked council to support the resolution because the arena and performing arts center bring a lot of revenue to the city through the parking authority and from the amusement tax.
"To pinpoint (the funding source) tonight would be a challenge," Waltman said. "We know there's enough money there but our process is still being developed. The last thing we want to do is to pull the carpet out from one of the good venues we have."
Waltman also thanked the county for its support.
Two weeks ago, the Berks County Board of Commissioners voted to also donate $3 million to the Fightin Phils and $3 million to the Convention Center Authority.
Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, however, withheld his support of the funds going to the Convention Center Authority because he felt the City of Reading should contribute the same.