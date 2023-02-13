READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to authorize the filing of a petition with the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County to have the court fill the District 5 vacant council seat.

The District 5 seat was vacated on Jan. 9 when Donna Reed was appointed council president, but council failed to fill the seat within the required 30-day time limit.

Council accepted applications from five citizens and interviewed each for the position, but last week council was unable to get the required four votes for any of the applicants.

The five applicants were Rafael Nunez, Ernest Schlegel, Wanda Negron, Walter Lesher, Jr. and Sheila Perez.

Council Solicitor Michael Gombar explained the seat could remain vacant until an election takes place, which would be this November, but if three council members or ten residents petition the court, the appointment could be made by a judge.

The duration of the appointment would be until Dec. 31, as the position is on the ballot for this year’s primary and general elections.

Gombar explained the legalities of the procedure to council but said he could not predict how it would play out.

“By filing the petition with the Court of Common Pleas, this puts the decision into the hands of the judge that the petition would be assigned to,” Gombar said.

“There is no statutory authority as to what exactly the process or processes that the judge or judges assigned have to follow in making this appointment. So, in essence, it is within their discretion as to any procedure that's followed. We are kind of in uncharted waters here, so we don't have any ability to really make any prediction as to how the process will take place or how long it will take out there.”