READING, Pa. – Reading City Council announced Monday night it will return to all-virtual meetings until further notice.
Last week, council discussed the possible need to return to in-person meetings with the public invited to satisfy state Sunshine Law requirements.
For the past several meetings, council has met as a group in city hall but the public was prohibited from attending in person.
That caused some concern at two previous meetings as some members of the public attempted to come into the meeting room to address council.
On Monday, though, a majority of council members said they want to return to all-virtual meetings because of the rapid rise of the delta variant of COVID-19.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said the plan is to open the Penn Room in city hall for any members of the public who wish to view the virtual meeting and do not otherwise have access or technology to do so from their homes.
"Moving forward, we want to step back into full remote mode for at least a couple of weeks, until the delta rapid-spread decreases," Waltman said. "I have a discomfort with sitting in a room with people without masks. We're back into unchartered waters."
Councilwoman Donna Reed agreed.
"It is not a service to anyone for us to be in there," Reed said. "I understand there are increasing (COVID-19) cases among city workers. That’s a concern."
She added, "I advocate for purely virtual meetings until we are past the impact of the delta variant."
Opposed to the virtual meetings, Councilman Stratton P. Marmarou reiterated his position during the entire length of pandemic, which has been to have in-person meetings with the public to maintain transparency.
In a related matter, council approved an expenditure of $73,242 to Downingtown-based Haverford Systems, Inc. for the purchase and installation of technology for future hybrid meetings in council chambers.
In other business, council voted to award a $2.39 million paving project contract to New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Leesport, for 2021 roadways projects.
Slated for the replacement of roadways are:
- South Sixth Street, from Willow to Cherry streets
- North Sixth Street, from Court to Elm streets
- South Eighth Street, from Franklin to Neversink streets
- Church Street, from Woodward to Court streets
- Court Street, from bridge approach over railroad tracks to 10th Street
- Riverfront Drive, from South Front to Second streets
- River Road, from Route 12 to Muhlenberg Township line
- The southwest corner of Pike and Birch streets