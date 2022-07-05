READING, Pa. – Reading City Council once again tabled any decisions or further discussions on two proposed ordinances which could ultimately make amendments to the city charter.
The proposed ordinances would place questions on the ballot in the general election to decide whether the city's charter should be amended so that council approval would be needed for the termination of the managing director and also for the termination of all department directors.
All of those positions currently serve at the will of the mayor and can be dismissed without just cause.
Mayor Eddie Moran reiterated his strong objections and threatened vetoes, as well as potential legal challenges, should the ordinances pass.
"It is my sincere concern that this is no more than a backdoor attempt to change the form of government from a strong mayor form of government to one where City Council has control of the executive branch," Moran said. "Again, this is something that our charter sought to protect."
"I would definitely exercise my right to veto it, and if necessary, my right to challenge through the legal process," Moran added.
Councilwoman Donna Reed then suggested that any further discussions should be tabled until council's solicitor is present.
Michael Gombar, who serves as the solicitor to the council but not to the city, was absent Tuesday night.
Reed emphasized that the proposal is not against the current administration but is based on past experiences and us meant to protect management positions under future administrations.
"We clearly see the numbers of department heads who have come and gone and the number of managing directors that have come and gone," Reed said. "It's very unfortunate, and we have to look at legislation that transcends administrations and councils."
In order to potentially change the form of city government, council and voters would have to approve the formation of a government study commission, which would be tasked with a lengthy process of making recommendations for possible changes.
Council rejected that concept several weeks ago, and Reed said the charter amendments were put forth as a compromise.
The item will appear on next week's voting meeting agenda, where it could once again be tabled.
Fourth of July fireworks
Also Tuesday, Chief of Police Richard Tornielli reported that illegal fireworks incidents were down for the Fourth of July weekend, when compared to last year.
"We responded to 152 incidents of where illegal fireworks were reported in the city," Tornielli said. "That's down from 250 (last year). It's a significant drop for us."
He also reported that there were 20 significant seizures of illegal fireworks, which was up from last year's 15 seizures.