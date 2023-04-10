READING, Pa. – Reading City Council rejected a bill involving traffic on Cotton Street during a meeting Monday night at city hall.
The bill would have made Cotton Street one way westbound between South 19th Street and South Ninth streets, with parking on both sides of the street. It also would have made South Street one way eastbound between South Ninth Street and South 13th Street.
Several councilmembers stated they were conflicted on their votes, citing pros and cons about the bill. Others indicated the legislation was not right for Cotton Street, and a more encompassing approach to parking should be considered. The bill was ultimately rejected by a vote of 5-1.
"It's obvious we have challenges throughout the city with parking," Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "Let's look strategically at this and look at the bigger picture...Let's go back to the drawing board."
Mayor Eddie Moran said the bill's impetus came from residents who "are tired of studies. They want action."
In addition, council tabled the establishment of a no-parking zone on Lackawanna Street near the two driveway entrances for the proposed Holy Trinity Church of God. The zone was requested by the church to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety.
Council was apprehensive about approving the measure until more input from neighboring residents was procured.
Contracts
City Council approved various contracts Monday night. Those pacts included a deal with LB Construction Enterprises Inc. for work at 18W Hancock and East Wyomissing Blvd. project.
The Spring House-based company will replace missing, broken, misaligned and cracked street side curb that is located along and within the right-of-ways for East Wyomissing and Hancock boulevards between Museum Road and Gregg Avenue in the city's 18th ward.
Another deal involves the Summit Chase Street lighting project with Hirneisen Electric Inc. The Reading-based company will furnish and install equipment.
Specifically, the pact calls to remove the existing street lighting system including 15 poles and luminaries, 15 foundations, power wiring as far back as possible, backfill holes and grade surface. The company will have to coordinate this work with Metropolitan Edison. The deal is worth $152,960.
A third contract involves the repair and restoration of the turtle fountain statue with Kreilick Conservation LLC.
The statue, located at the Hill Road and Perkiomen Avenue corner of City Park, was created in 1878 and was one of three figures donated by city businesses to beautify the park. Of those three figures, the turtle fountain statue is the only one remaining. The contract is worth $18,000.
Commendations
In other news, City Council offered a commendation honoring first responders who assisted during the deadly explosion March 24 at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.
The legislative body also presented a commendation celebrating the Reading High School boys basketball team's PIAA 6A championship.