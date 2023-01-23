READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt an amendment to the charter board ordinance that attempts to resolve the issue of costly and lengthy charter disputes.
While the ordinance will continue to allow residents to submit violations of the city charter, officials say the change eliminates a costly advisory opinion process and creates a more streamlined process to allow for charter disputes to be resolved in a timely fashion.
City officials have said the current ordinance has created a system that has resulted in expensive and drawn-out legal disputes, which have forced the city to spend millions of taxpayer dollars on legal bills incurred by the charter board and for the city to defend complaints.
City Council Solicitor Michael Gombar said the amendments put forth are a good compromise between the charter board and the city.
"This puts something into the ordinance that addresses the concerns over charter spending over the past couple of years," Gombar said, "but also maintains the authority and the jurisdiction of the charter board and maintaining compliance with the city charter itself."
The amendments create a more streamlined process for charter disputes, and eliminates having to adhere to a lengthy investigation process.
The amendment will require the board to appoint a hearing officer to ensure the board's role is independent from the investigative officer's role.
City Council will also be able to place restrictions on costs, including: limiting travel time expenses; placing limits on fees to an amount that is consistent with general municipal work, which could require the charter board to follow the city's purchasing procedures; limiting defense counsel fees to an amount that is consistent with general municipal work.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the amendment is a good balance.
"I believe that this is a balanced approach to a very tough issue," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "I think as we navigated through this, there were so many unexpected issues that came up.
"We want people to be able to file, but we want to do it in a way that has their issues addressed but also is cost effective and efficient," she continued. "I believe that with the work of our city solicitors and input from the charter board solicitor, we've come to a good balance."
"There may not be 100% agreement, but that's what good legislation is all about," Goodman-Hinnershitz added.
Other news
In other business, council voted to:
Have the city act on behalf of Alvernia University to file an application for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant in the amount of $8.5 million for ongoing funding for the development of its downtown campus. The program is a state grant program administered by the state Office of the Budget.
Authorize the promotion of Officer Victor Morrison to the rank of sergeant and Sgt. Nicholas Epolito to the rank of lieutenant.
Authorize the installation of Jazz Fest banners on the Penn, Bingaman and Buttonwood street bridges for a 60-day period.
Authorize a one-year agreement with the Animal Rescue League for animal control services at a cost of $3 per capita.
Council also introduced an ordinance that would allocate $300,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds to Shuman Development Group for roof repairs to the Trexler Mansion (formerly known as the Elks Club), contingent on the project receiving county funding in the same amount.
Council discusses introduced ordinances at future Committee of the Whole meetings.