READING, Pa. - Reading city council voted Monday to approve a resolution to authorize a settlement of litigation between the county and the Reading Water Authority and the city.
The agreement calls for the county to pay $750,000 to resolve close to three decades of unbilled water service. The deal will require the county to pay both the city and the water authority $375,000 in lump sum payments.
The litigation stems from the discovery of two water meters in the basement of the Berks County Services Center in 2019. It was found one of the two meters had not been measured and billed since the building was constructed in 1992.
The estimated loss was estimated at $1.5 million, but the settlement will consider the county’s liability for the unbilled water paid in full.
The county commissioners announced the settlement agreement over a week ago.
City council was scheduled to approve the resolution last Monday, but tabled the action, saying it needed further deliberation.
Council once again discussed the matter in a brief closed-door executive session Monday night.
In other news, council introduced a proposed ordinance that would reduce the stadium commission board to five from nine members.
City officials said the stadium commission board requested the change, citing a lack of applications for new members and a difficulty in having a quorum of members present.
A nine-member panel requires a quorum of five members to conduct official business, where a five-member panel needs three.
Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz questioned what steps had been taken to engage members of the community to serve on the stadium commission board.
“I see eagerness in the community of people who want to step up and serve,” she said. “I would like to see us be more proactive before we make changes.”
City officials said the number of seats for all city boards is an arbitrary number based on the seated boards and what they need.
Council president Jeffrey Waltman said council should engage in a broader discussion on how the city does community outreach for all city boards and commissions.
Also Monday, managing director Pedro Cortes said the city police department continues to address the issue of the use of illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on city streets.
Cortes said several felony arrests have been made and multiple citations have been issued.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said community members have been making complaints about the dirt bikes and ATVs for years.
“I think that the community seeing arrests being made reengages the community and is helping with the issue of trust,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said.