Reading City councilwoman reacts to recent violence
READING, Pa. - It was just a few days ago City Councilwoman Donna Reed was standing at the scene of the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man."it's within that apartment within that house, how you raise your kids, how you teach your kids, the values you have with the people you live with."
It was the 5th homicide in her district in the span of just over a month.
"It's heartbreaking, it's terrifying and it's maddening," said Reed, who represents District 5.
A memorial remains at the scene of Friday's deadly shooting on Schuylkill Avenue, near Lackawanna Street. Police quickly arrested the suspect, 18-year-old Wilson Ventura-Cruz, and charged him with first- and third-degree murder. In February, two teens were shot and killed near the Getty Mart on West Greenwich Street. 20-year-old Nyjee Jefferson of Philadelphia was arrested in that case. On March 10th, two more men were killed on Miltimore Street between West Oley and West Greenwich streets. At last check, no arrests have been made.
"We know from statistics that we've read nationally," said Reed, "the mental health issues that have emerged from the pandemic, certainly plays into that, and ultimately, ultimately, the proliferation of guns."
Reed says as the city exits state financial oversight, it needs to work on increasing its police force, but ultimately, she says, it starts at home.
