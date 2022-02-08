READING, Pa. -- A Reading employee recently filed a sexual harassment complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The city's director of human resources said in the complaint that a former special assistant to the mayor repeatedly made inappropriate comments and sent explicit text messages.

She said she's been subject to retaliation since reporting the incident, including losing duties and being subject to hostility.

Mayor Morán said in a statement the complaint was investigated and the employee in question is no longer employed by the city.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you