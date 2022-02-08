READING, Pa. -- A Reading employee recently filed a sexual harassment complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The city's director of human resources said in the complaint that a former special assistant to the mayor repeatedly made inappropriate comments and sent explicit text messages.
She said she's been subject to retaliation since reporting the incident, including losing duties and being subject to hostility.
Mayor Morán said in a statement the complaint was investigated and the employee in question is no longer employed by the city.