Reading City Hall
Hugo Cardona | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Reading City Hall will reopen to employees on Monday, as planned.

Mayor Eddie Moran announced Thursday that a city-based, CDC-certified cleaning company has completed its work to disinfect and sanitize the building.

The announcement comes two days after the mayor revealed that three employees tested positive for COVID-19, prompting him to close city hall to everyone but first responders. 

"My administration fully understands the importance of the services we provide to our residents and are committed to providing a safe and clean work environment for our employees," Moran said.

City hall will remain closed to the public, as it has been since mid-March.

