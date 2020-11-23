READING, Pa. - The mayor of Reading is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
City Hall will be closed from Thanksgiving Day until Monday, Dec. 14.
All employees, except for those in emergency services, will be expected to work from home as essential city services will continue, said Mayor Eddie Moran, in a news release Monday.
Moran said the closure is out of an abundance of caution, but urged everyone to not let their guard down against the virus, especially as Thanksgiving and the holidays approach.