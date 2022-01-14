READING, Pa. — Starting Tuesday and continuing until the end of the month, Reading City Hall will be closed to the public and all non-essential employees, Mayor Eddie Morán announced Friday.
Morán said he based his decision on the growing number of COVID-19 infections in Reading and Berks County.
"I do not make this decision lightly and have consulted with health professionals along with members of the City's Emergency Management Coordinator in an abundance of caution," Morán said in a statement.
Non-essential workers will be expected to work from home, Morán said.
The building is set to reopen on Jan. 31, unless the mayor extends the closure.
"We are hopeful that the rates of infection will begin to drop significantly so we may resume our regular schedules at City Hall," Morán said.