READING, Pa. - Reading's Mayor Eddie Moran has said City Hall will reopen Jan. 31.
In a statement made Wednesday, Moran said City Hall, which was closed due to COVID-19, will reopen Monday, Jan. 31, but with restrictions remaining in place.
“Due to a decreased number of Covid-19 cases in the City of Reading and Berks County, City Hall will reopen on Monday, Jan. 31st. However, we will continue with the implementation of protocols in order to ensure maximum safety for our employees as well as members of the public," Moran said.
Moran said mask wearing will continue regardless of vaccination status, especially when social distancing cannot be achieved. He also said virtual meetings will continue as a standard operating procedure to minimize in-person contact.
During the closure, cleaning schedules were elevated on every floor of City Hall and will continue after reopening, Moran said.
Reading City Hall has been closed since Jan. 17.