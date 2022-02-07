Reading City Hall

READING, Pa. - A city employee has filed a sexual harassment complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Reading's Director of Human Resources said in a complaint that a former special assistant to the mayor made inappropriate comments and sent her inappropriate text messages.

She said she filed the complaint because duties have been taken from her, and she's been subject to hostility.

Mayor Eddie Morán said in a statement the complaint was investigated and the employee in question is no longer employed by the city.

